USA edge France for Olympic basketball gold as Chinese diver thwarts Daley

Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Kevin Durant's USA extended their Olympic basketball reign on Saturday and Cao Yuan made it seven out of eight golds in diving for China as Britain's Tom Daley had to settle for bronze.

On the golf course, American Nelly Korda sealed the women's title as the busiest day at the Tokyo Games got into full swing with 34 golds on offer.

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won the women's marathon in intense heat in Sapporo as storms lurked elsewhere, interrupting the golf as Korda held a one-stroke lead with two holes left.

But top-ranked Korda, sister of six-time US LPGA Tour winner Jessica and daughter of former tennis player Petr, held her nerve on the resumption to complete an American golf sweep after Xander Schauffele won the men's competition.

By Saturday evening on the penultimate day of action at the pandemic-delayed Olympics, China still topped the medals table with 38 golds, four ahead of the United States, and host nation Japan were third on 24 golds.

The day's opening medal went to Jepchirchir, who timed 2hr 27min 20sec in hot and humid conditions in Sapporo -- the second slowest winning time for a women's Olympic marathon.

The race, moved from Tokyo to avoid the capital's summer heat, started an hour early as Sapporo was also hit by sweltering conditions.

The marathon was one of the few events where fans were allowed at the Olympics, which have mostly unfolded in front of empty venues because of coronavirus risks.

- 'Bonded for life' - France handed the United States their first Olympic basketball defeat since 2004 in the group stage but they could not repeat the feat in the final, narrowly going down 87-82 in Saitama.

NBA All-Star Durant poured in a game-high 29 points as the Americans survived some nervous late moments to prove the doubters wrong.

"I am bonded with these guys for life, it's a family for life. I am grateful we all committed to this (Olympics) early and finished it off," Durant said.

British diver Daley is the only competitor to prevent China sweeping the diving titles in Tokyo after he won gold in the synchronised 10m platform event last week.

Daley was back in action -- and knitting furiously in the warm-up -- in the individual 10m platform title on Saturday but was beaten by a superb performance from Cao and had to settle for bronze.

In boxing, former factory worker Galal Yafai of Britain defeated Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the men's flyweight final, and Bulgaria's Stoyka Krasteva won the women's flyweight.

Later on "Super Saturday", Brazil play Spain in the men's football final.

The climax to track and field at the Olympic Stadium includes the men's 1500m final, with Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot facing a major challenge from Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen. The women's 10,000m and the 4x400m relays also take place.

Japan and the US cross swords in the men's baseball final in what would be a morale-boosting win for the host country, where the Games have had a mixed reception.

At the Nippon Budokan, karate's fleeting appearance as an Olympic sport concludes two finals. Karate made its Olympic debut in Tokyo but will not figure at Paris 2024.

On the most gold-heavy day there are also finals in modern pentathlon, equestrian team jumping, artistic swimming, handball and water polo.

The Games will close on Sunday in the same way they started on July 23 -- with a ceremony at the spectator-free, 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium.