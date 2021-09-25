UrduPoint.com

USA Grabs 6-2 Lead Over Europe After First Day Of Ryder Cup

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 05:20 AM

Kohler, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The United States seized a 6-2 lead over Europe after Friday's opening day of the 43rd Ryder Cup, thanks in part to a 3-1 edge in afternoon four-balls matches.

The Americans, boasting nine of the world's 11 top-ranked players, went 3-1 in morning foursomes matches at Whistling Straits.

World number two Dustin Johnson, last year's Masters winner, and Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele never trailed in defeating Europe's Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger 2&1.

Americans Tony Finau and Harris English birdied to win the eighth, ninth and 10th holes for a 3-up lead and rolled over four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry 4&3.

It's the first time McIlroy has lost two Ryder Cup matches on the same day.

England's Tyrrell Hatton sank a seven-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to leave himself and top-ranked Jon Rahm tied with Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler. Neither duo led by more than 1-up in the match.

Europe's Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland tied with US PGA playoff champion Patrick Cantlay and US compatriot Justin Thomas.

The United States needs 14.5 points to win the Ryder Cup while Europe needs 14 points to retain the trophy. The Europeans have won nine of the past 12 Ryder Cups and four of the past five.

