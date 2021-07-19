UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USA, Mexico Win Groups To Reach Gold Cup Knockout Round

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

USA, Mexico win groups to reach Gold Cup knockout round

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The USA and Mexico both won their groups in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday, scoring first half goals that stood as game winners and advancing to the knockout round of the tournament.

Shaquell Moore scored one of the fastest goals in national team history as the United States captured Group B by holding on to beat Canada 1-0 and Luis Alfonso Rodriquez scored in the 26th minute as Mexico edged El Salvador by the same score to claim Group A.

Moore, in his first international goal, scored just 20 seconds into the contest and 'keeper Matt Turner made three second half saves in Kansas City as the USA finished 3-0 in group play, needing a victory to claim top spot over runner-up Canada.

Moore hammered a right-footed shot from close range to the centre of the goal after taking a pass from Sebastian Lletget.

In the 2014 World Cup, Clint Dempsey scored 30 seconds in for the United States against Ghana.

The inexperienced American squad will play the runner-up from Group C in the quarter-finals while Canada, who needed just a tie to win the group, are set to square off against the Group C winner.

The clubs had split their last two games coming into Sunday's match at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Moore's first minute goal was all the USA would need but Canada made the hosts work for the win, especially in the second half when they kept Turner busy.

The Americans failed to muster a shot on goal against Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau in the second half. The Canadians, who had more corners three to one, were trying to win on US soil for the first time since 1957.

Mexico came out on top in a back and forth and tightly contested match in Dallas to win the group with seven points from its three matches. El Salvador settled for runner-up with two wins and one loss for six points.

Rodriguez scored by charging down the right side, where he took a pass from teammate Hector Herrera then made a cut and launched a hard shot that deflected off another player before hitting the back of the goal.

Related Topics

USA World Canada Split Same Kansas City Dallas El Salvador United States Ghana Mexico Sunday Gold All From Top

Recent Stories

Afghanistan’s decision to call back ambassador, ..

24 minutes ago

UAE affirms solidarity with flood-ridden European ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: New drugs are beating Covid-19, not jus ..

1 hour ago

India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.