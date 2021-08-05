USA storm back to beat Australia in Olympic basketball semis

(@FahadShabbir)

Saitama, Japan, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Kevin Durant scored 23 points and Devin Booker added 20 to power three-time defending champions the United States past Australia 97-78 Thursday and into an Olympic men's basketball final against either France or Slovenia.

The Americans were 24-18 behind after the first quarter and 42-45 adrift at halfway, but stormed back during a dominant third term to stay on track for a fourth consecutive gold medal.