UrduPoint.com

USA Storm Into Women's Basketball World Cup Semi Against Canada

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 12:20 PM

USA storm into women's basketball World Cup semi against Canada

Sydney, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas nailed 13 points and 14 rebounds as an all-conquering United States close in on an 11th title after setting up a women's basketball World Cup semi-final against Canada Thursday.

Guard Kelsey Plum added a game-high 17 points in a 88-55 pummelling of Serbia, with the three-time defending champions strong on both offence and defence.

They will meet Canada in Sydney on Friday after the world number four swept past Puerto Rico 79-60.

China face France, and hosts Australia -- the beaten 2018 finalists -- take on Belgium later Thursday in the other last-eight clashes.

The US victory made it a 10th consecutive World Cup that the Americans have gone undefeated before the last four, with coach Cheryl Reeve content despite a slow start, when they trailed for the first time all tournament, falling behind 11-7.

"I thought Serbia executed their game plan and took us out of one of our largest identities in pool play, and that was scoring in the paint," she said.

"But overall, I thought our response was really good. Once we got out of the first quarter, we adjusted a little bit and we found success ... I thought our defence was really hard to play against." Little separated the two sides in the first frame, with the US taking a narrow 25-23 lead, shooting 57 percent to Serbia's 48 percent.

The US has been brutal in punishing errors, and they stepped up a gear to dominate around the board, building a 50-33 half-time lead on the back of a 12-0 run.

Serbia, ranked 10, was shooting just 30 percent from the field and were held to only seven points in the third quarter, going more than eight minutes without scoring, before the Americans put another 22 points past them in the fourth to romp home.

- Identity - "Serbia really tested us, they played super physical, more physical than we have seen all tournament," said Plum.

"I felt early on their pressure bothered us, but we were able to get it under control and in the second quarter we held them to single digits, which is our identity and what we want to be going forward in this tournament." It was never going to be easy for the Serbs, with the US on a 28-game unbeaten streak, their longest since winning 26 from 1994-2006.

The only negative was Kahleah Copper being helped off with what looked like a groin injury, after a heavy collision.

They will next meet a young Canadian team that has appeared rejuvenated this tournament under coach Victor Lapena, coming through the group phase with just one narrow defeat, against Australia.

They were too strong for Puerto Rico, racing to a 21-11 first-quarter lead then putting on another 18 points by half-time, successfully blunting the threat posed by dangerwoman Arella Guirantes.

The Puerto Ricans improved their defence and shooting percentage to come out on top of the third quarter as Guirantes got into her stride, ending with a game-high 19 points. But it proved too little too late.

Related Topics

World Australia Canada France Young Sydney Lead Belgium United States Serbia Women 2018 All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

25 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

3 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

12 hours ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.