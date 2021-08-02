UrduPoint.com

USA Stun Mexico In Extra Time To Win Gold Cup Final

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 10:00 AM

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Miles Robinson headed in the winner in extra time as the United States upset defending champions Mexico 1-0 on Sunday to capture their seventh CONCACAF Gold Cup title.

After a super performance by goalkeeper Matt Turner, Robinson soared over Mexican defender Edison Alvarez deep into extra time and headed past Alfredo Talavera to set off wild celebrations at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"I am happy we got the win," said Robinson.

"Just awesome, crazy emotions. I knew if I could get open and get a half step then I could finish it." This was the American team's first Gold Cup title since 2017, and avenged their defeat to Mexico in the 2019 final.

The upstart Americans finished undefeated in the tournament this year.

The game was played in Las Vegas but it might as well have been Mexico City.

The flag-waving, sold-out crowd of over 60,000 was a sea of Mexican supporters in green and red.

It was a familiar scene for the American team, used to being treated like a visiting team on home soil whenever they play Mexico.

Seeking their 12th Gold Cup, Mexico controlled the first half but the USA fought back after the break, carrying their momentum into extra time.

Talavera and Turner made huge saves to keep the it scoreless until Robinson clinched it for the hosts.

