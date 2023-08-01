Open Menu

USA Survive Portugal Scare To Reach World Cup Last 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 04:11 PM

Auckland, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Holders the United States survived a huge scare to reach the last 16 of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday after a 0-0 draw against Portugal, who were unlucky not to claim a sensational win at Eden Park that would have taken them through instead.

The USA struggled to impose themselves against opponents ranked 21st in the world and appearing at their first World Cup, and Portugal almost won the game in injury time when substitute Ana Capeta hit the post.

Holding on for the draw means Vlatko Andonovski's side finish in second place in Group E.

The Netherlands go through as group winners after a 7-0 demolition of a Vietnam side who were beaten just 3-0 by the Americans in their first match at the tournament.

That means pre-tournament favourites the USA will move to Australia to play a last-16 tie on Sunday against the winners of Group G, in all likelihood Sweden.

