UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USA Thump Cuba 7-0 In CONCACAF Nations League Opener

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 08:00 AM

USA thump Cuba 7-0 in CONCACAF Nations League opener

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Weston McKennie scored a hat trick as the United States opened their CONCACAF Nations League campaign in style, thrashing Cuba 7-0 on Friday.

Jordan Morris added a goal and contributed on three others, Josh Sargent scored and Christian Pulisic converted a penalty for the Americans, who also benefitted from an own goal by the Cubans.

McKennie put the hosts in front less than a minute into the contest off a low cross from Morris.

He added a second off an almost identical play in the fifth and after setting Morris up for the hosts' third goal in the ninth, completed his hat trick in the 13th.

It was the fastest known hat trick ever for the USA.

It was a second big defeat in the competition for Cuba, who fell 6-0 to Canada in the previous round.

While Gregg Berhalter's United States will need to show they can beat much higher quality opponents, the easy win was a welcome confidence builder for a team that lost to Mexico in the Gold Cup final in July, then lost to Mexico again in a friendly before playing to a 1-1 draw with Uruguay last month.

Modeled on UEFA'S tournament of the same name in Europe, the Nations League offers the United States and other CONCACAF teams a chance to boost their world rankings to earn automatic entry into the final round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The tournament is also the qualifying path for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The United States -- still rebuilding after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup -- are among 12 teams in the tournament's A League.

In other A League action on Friday, Bermuda hosted Mexico.

Related Topics

USA World Europe Canada Same Bermuda United States Cuba Mexico Uruguay July 2018 Gold Christian From

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

8 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

8 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

8 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

9 hours ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.