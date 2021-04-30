USA tries for Olympic baseball berth in Americas showdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States opens its bid for a Tokyo Olympic baseball berth against Nicaragua at the Americas qualifier in a schedule released Thursday by the World Baseball Softball Confederation.

The second-ranked Americans will host the eight-team tournament at West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, Florida, from May 31-June 5 with the winner claiming the fifth of six spots in Japan.

South Korea, Mexico, Israel and the host Japanese squad have already sealed berths in the six-team Olympic field.

The US squad opens against 15th-rated Nicaragua on May 31 at Port St. Lucie, faces 10th-ranked Dominican Republic on June 1 in West Palm Beach and meets 11th-ranked Puerto Rico in Port St. Lucie on June 2.

The other opening-round group includes seventh-ranked Cuba, 13th-ranked Canada, 14th-ranked Colombia and eighth-ranked Venezuela.

The two top teams from each group advance to the Super Round on June 4-5. Teams will carry their result against their fellow group qualifier into the Super Round and then play the two qualifiers from the opposite group to create a round-robin result.

The team with the best Super Round record will advance to Tokyo while the second- and third-place teams will advance to the Olympic Final Qualifier in Taiwan on June 16-20.

Others who will compete for the final Olympic berth in that event include Australia, China, Taiwan and the Netherlands.

"We have waited over a year for this qualifier. It's time to get back to international baseball," WBSC president Riccardo Fraccari said.

"With this schedule announced it is a beautiful feeling to return to competition and to see teams competing on the field again after this forced pause due to this terrible pandemic which is still impacting various regions around the world." The Americans will be guided by manager Mike Scioscia, who won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988 in a 13-year Major League Baseball career as a catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He managed the Los Angeles Angels for 19 seasons, guiding them to a World Series crown in 2002.

A US roster will be revealed in May. No players on MLB rosters or injured lists can play on the team.

The US team squandered a ninth-inning lead and lost an Olympic spot to Mexico in a 2019 qualifying event.