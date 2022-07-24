UrduPoint.com

USA Win Women's World 4x100m Relay Gold

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The United States won the women's world 4x100m relay gold in Eugene on Saturday.

The US quartet of Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry timed 41.14 seconds for victory.

Jamaica took silver in 41.18sec and Germany bronze (42.03).

A loaded Jamaican team boasted newly-crowned individual 100 and 200m world champions in the shape of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, as well as four-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, 100m bronze medallist in Eugene, and Kemba Nelson.

But they could do nothing as the US team produced three slick handovers in front of a raucous, partisan crowd at Hayward Field.

