USA's Brazier Wins 800m Gold At World Championships

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:40 AM

USA's Brazier wins 800m gold at world championships

Doha, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Donovan Brazier of the United States powered to gold in the 800 metres at the World Championships here Tuesday.

The 22-year-old American, a runner of the Nike-backed Oregon project training group whose leader Alberto Salazar was banned for four years for doping offences earlier Tuesday, romped home in a new championship record 1min 42.

34sec.

Amel Tuka of Bosnia took silver while Kenya's Ferguson Rotich took bronze at the Khalifa Stadium.

