(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Jozy Altidore will miss the United States' opening matches in the CONCACAF Nations League against Cuba and Canada after the forward was removed from the team's training camp roster on Tuesday thanks to a thigh injury.

The 29-year-old is unavailable after the knock forced him off in the 70th minute of Toronto FC's 1-0 Major League Soccer home victory over Columbus on Sunday.

He will miss Friday's match in Washington DC against the Cubans and the clash with Canada four days later on the home ground of his MLS team, BMO Field.

Altidore, who has scored 11 goals this season for Toronto, has 42 hit goals in 115 matches for his national team.

The USA failed to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but are hoping to boost their ranking at the new CONCACAF Nations League in the hope of ensuring an automatic spot in the final round of North American 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Rankings for the final qualifying round will be decided after the event, so Nations League matches will help boost teams ahead of that competition.