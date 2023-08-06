Open Menu

USA's Women's World Cup Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

USA's Women's World Cup record

Melbourne, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Sweden stunned the United States in a sudden-death penalty shootout on Sunday to consign the defending champions to their earliest-ever exit.

AFP Sport looks at the USA's World Cup record: Year, host 1991, China: Champions 1995, Sweden: Third place 1999, United States: Champions 2003, United States: Third place 2007, China: Third place 2011, Germany: Runners-up 2015, Canada: Champions2019, France: Champions2023, Australia & NZ: Last 16

Related Topics

USA World Australia China Canada France Germany United States Sweden Sunday 2015

Recent Stories

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

41 minutes ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

3 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

19 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous