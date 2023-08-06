USA's Women's World Cup Record
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM
Melbourne, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Sweden stunned the United States in a sudden-death penalty shootout on Sunday to consign the defending champions to their earliest-ever exit.
AFP Sport looks at the USA's World Cup record: Year, host 1991, China: Champions 1995, Sweden: Third place 1999, United States: Champions 2003, United States: Third place 2007, China: Third place 2011, Germany: Runners-up 2015, Canada: Champions2019, France: Champions2023, Australia & NZ: Last 16