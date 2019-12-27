USGS reports 5.1 magnitude quake in Iran, near nuclear power plant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the southwest.

The quake jolted villages near Kalameh city, semi-official news agency ISNA said, which is about 45 kilometres (28 miles) east of the Bushehr plant, at 5:23 am (0153 GMT).

There were no immediate reports of any damage, ISNA added, citing an emergency official.