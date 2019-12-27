UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USGS Reports 5.1 Magnitude Quake In Iran, Near Nuclear Power Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:40 AM

USGS reports 5.1 magnitude quake in Iran, near nuclear power plant

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the southwest.

The quake jolted villages near Kalameh city, semi-official news agency ISNA said, which is about 45 kilometres (28 miles) east of the Bushehr plant, at 5:23 am (0153 GMT).

There were no immediate reports of any damage, ISNA added, citing an emergency official.

Related Topics

Earthquake Iran Nuclear Isna

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

RAK Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel R ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler visits Sharm area in Fujairah

9 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Zayed Foundation D ..

9 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

10 hours ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.