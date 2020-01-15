UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usmanov Steps Up Everton Ties With Naming Rights Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

Usmanov steps up Everton ties with naming rights deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has increased his association with Everton after paying £30 million ($39 million, 35.1 million Euros) to secure an exclusive option on naming rights for the Premier League club's proposed new stadium.

Uzbekistan-born Usmanov, who sold his shares in Arsenal in 2018, is a long-time business partner of Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

The 66-year-old has been linked with buying a stake in the Merseyside team.

Usmanov's holding company USM already sponsors Everton's Finch Farm training ground and he has now ploughed in further money with an agreement in place for the naming rights for the new arena at Bramley-Moore Dock, which is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

A contract has already been agreed on a deal for the rights for the new ground and Usmanov's £30 million buys him first option of pursuing that at current market rates once the build is near completion.

Usmanov's investment was revealed as Everton published accounts for 13 months -- due to a realignment of their accounting period -- showing the club made a loss of £111.9 million despite posting the second-highest revenues in their history of £188 million.

Everton's chief finance and commercial officer Sasha Ryazantsev said Moshiri "continues to invest in the club and is committed to ensuring the new stadium project progresses" and the majority shareholder is "excited by the plans and the progress made".

Related Topics

Business Russia Company Progress Money 2018 Market Agreement Arsenal Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

2 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

2 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

2 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.