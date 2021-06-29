Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan to deliver lecture on classical music at Hunerkada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A leading classical vocalist Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan would deliver a lecture on classical music at Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts on July 2.

Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali belonged to the famous Sham Chaurasi Gharana, established by the two brothers Chand Khan and Suraj Khan, said a press release issued here.

His uncle Ustad Nazakat Ali Khan and father Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, the internationally acclaimed classical singers, from the 10th generation of the Sham Churasi Gharana.

Shafqat Ali Khan was the recipient of a number of awards, in 1986 in Lahore he received the Amir Khusro Award as the best young classical singer.

In 1987, he received the Gold Medal from Faislabad University, Pakistan.

Shafqat has performed throughout Europe with several important concerts in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Holland, Spain, and Switzerland festival.