Usyk Eyes Joshua Fight After Ending Chisora's Hopes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Usyk eyes Joshua fight after ending Chisora's hopes

London, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk extended his undefeated record with a unanimous points win over Dereck Chisora on Saturday, ending the British fighter's possible last shot at a world heavyweight title bout.

Eight years after losing to Vitali Klitschko in his only attempt to become heavyweight champion, Chisora struggled against 2012 Olympic gold medallist Usyk.

The Ukrainian, a former undisputed cruiserweight champion, has won all 18 of his professional fights.

He now becomes the mandatory challenger for one of Anthony Joshua's belts after his 117-112, 115-113 and 115-113 win.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

