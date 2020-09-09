UrduPoint.com
Utilization Of State Resources For Public Welfare Govt's Priority: PM

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Utilization of state resources for public welfare govt's priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the utilization of state resources for the welfare of people and development of the country was the government's top priority.

The prime minister, in a meeting with UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) Representative in Pakistan Eleanor Nicolita who led a delegation here, said his government's focus was on uplifting the weaker segments of society.

He lauded the services of UNDP in the field of human development in Pakistan and assured that the government would provide all possible assistance to the UNDP to ensure the fulfillment of common goals.

He said in the past, the influential class had paralyzed the system and took advantage of the state resources.

Eleanor Nicolita appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's keen interest in human development and said adoption of Sustainable Development Goals by the government, and provision of effective strategies and resources for achieving them was highly commendable.

The UNDP delegation appreciated the Pakistan Government's strategy during COVID-19, especially in terms of economic flow and financial assistance to the weaker sections of society.

Eleanor Nicolita thanked the prime minister for the support provided by the government to the UNDP.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant for Social Security Dr Sania Nishtar and other senior officials attended the meeting.\932

