Uzbek president highlights issues of developing countries

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday highlighted issues of developing countries during an address via videoconferencing at the Voice of Global South Summit, a virtual summit hosted by India involving countries of Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

"In accordance with the agenda, issues of human-centered sustainable development were discussed, views and concrete proposals were exchanged on deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in order to promote the interests and solve pressing problems of developing countries, including in the areas of economy, ecology, energy and food security, health care, human resource development, innovation, tourism and other areas," a statement by the Uzbek presidency read.

The statement said Mirziyoyev assessed current trends in the development of the international situation and shared his vision of the priority tasks faced by developing countries.