Uzbekistan cancels public events amid COVID-19 spike

TASHKENT, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Uzbekistan has cancelled large-scale public events amid increasing COVID-19 cases, the Uzbek health ministry said Monday.

The cancelled events include concerts, festivals, theater plays and other events that could gather a mass of people, said the ministry, adding sports events are allowed to be held without spectators.

Beginning on Aug.

1, the number of guests at weddings, funerals and other family ceremonies will be limited to 50, it said.

Last month, Uzbekistan introduced some restrictions to reduce opening hours of all entertainment facilities throughout the country, including restaurants, nightclubs, karaoke bars, billiard and computer rooms, as well as catering facilities. The number of visitors should not exceed 50 percent of their total capacity.

Uzbekistan has so far registered 113,072 COVID-19 cases and 751 related deaths.