UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Comics Test New Limits On Free Speech

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Uzbekistan comics test new limits on free speech

Tashkent, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :When comic Erkin Choliyev apologised for mocking the police, in a video posted by Uzbekistan's interior ministry, his loyal fans feared the worst.

Wearing a black mask, the diminutive actor famous for his infectious grin looked unusually serious as he explained that his hit comedy troupe Salty Bone had made a "mistake".

The comedians didn't have enough "information and knowledge" about traffic police in the ex-Soviet country and had painted an unfair portrait of them in a recent sketch, he conceded.

To most observers the apology -- which looked forced -- was a clear step backwards for a country that has touted historic reforms after emerging from more than 25 years of repressive, authoritarian rule.

Yet, within days, Choliyev had won surprise support from an unlikely ally: the Culture Ministry.

After enforcing strict censorship for most of Uzbekistan's three decades of independence from the Soviet Union, the ministry said comedy was important to "eradicate problems and vices" and "improve various areas of life.""Why then are (these) jokes perceived as inappropriate?" it asked.

The drama surrounding Choliyev's satire has spotlighted the Central Asian country's uneasy transition from decades of authoritarianism under former strongman leader islam Karimov, who died in 2016.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Died Traffic Independence Uzbekistan 2016 From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

9 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

10 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

10 hours ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

10 hours ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.