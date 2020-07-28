Uzbekistan comics test new limits on free speech

Tashkent, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :When comic Erkin Choliyev apologised for mocking the police, in a video posted by Uzbekistan's interior ministry, his loyal fans feared the worst.

Wearing a black mask, the diminutive actor famous for his infectious grin looked unusually serious as he explained that his hit comedy troupe Salty Bone had made a "mistake".

The comedians didn't have enough "information and knowledge" about traffic police in the ex-Soviet country and had painted an unfair portrait of them in a recent sketch, he conceded.

To most observers the apology -- which looked forced -- was a clear step backwards for a country that has touted historic reforms after emerging from more than 25 years of repressive, authoritarian rule.

Yet, within days, Choliyev had won surprise support from an unlikely ally: the Culture Ministry.

After enforcing strict censorship for most of Uzbekistan's three decades of independence from the Soviet Union, the ministry said comedy was important to "eradicate problems and vices" and "improve various areas of life.""Why then are (these) jokes perceived as inappropriate?" it asked.

The drama surrounding Choliyev's satire has spotlighted the Central Asian country's uneasy transition from decades of authoritarianism under former strongman leader islam Karimov, who died in 2016.