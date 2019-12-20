Uzbekistan holds first legislative polls under pro-reform leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tashkent, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Uzbekistan votes Sunday in the former Soviet republic's first parliamentary elections since a new leader ushered in an era of reform after years of isolation and stagnation, yet voters' choices remain highly restricted.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev took charge of Central Asia's most populous country in 2016 in the wake of the death of hardline predecessor and former patron islam Karimov, who had ruled for almost three decades.

Mirziyoyev has been lauded for doing away with many of Karimov's authoritarian excesses, releasing some political prisoners and opening up the landlocked state to tourism and foreign investment.

Muslim-majority but staunchly secular Uzbekistan, whose regional clout was often seen as limited by Karimov's isolationist policies, is home to 33 million people, 20 million of whom can vote.

Britain's influential magazine The Economist this week named Uzbekistan as its country of the year, saying "no other country travelled so far" in 2019.