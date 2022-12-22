UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Discuss Bilateral Relations, Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral relations, cooperation

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursday discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in multiple formats with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived on an official visit to Tashkent on Wednesday.

"The key topics of the talks were the issues of cardinal expansion of relations in political, trade, economic, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, water and other areas," said a statement from the Uzbek presidency, following a meeting between the two leaders in a narrow format.

The statement said that Mirziyoyev described Kazakhstan as "the closest and most reliable partner of Uzbekistan," adding that "Uzbeks and Kazakhs are not just close neighbors, but brothers, connected by a common historical heritage, cultural and spiritual values." The statement further said that Mirziyoyev noted the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries has come close to $5 billion. "There was also an extensive exchange of views on the regional and international agenda," it added.

Another statement from the Uzbek presidency following the expanded meeting between Mirziyoyev and Tokayev read said that they signed two agreements, namely the "Treaty of Alliance" and an agreement on the demarcation of the state borders.

"At the end of the talks, the construct of the two countries were instructed to take strict control over the implementation of all the agreements reached and agree on an appropriate road map," the statement said.

Separately, a statement from the Kazakh presidency said that Tokayev expressed his country's interest in further strengthening cooperation with Uzbekistan.

"Our countries with a common history and destiny have common goals and development prospects. Therefore, I attach special importance to today's visit. I am confident that we will take our relations to a qualitatively new level. The stronger and more successful the cooperation between our countries, the more stable the situation in Central Asia will be," Tokayev said, according to the statement.

It also confirmed the two leaders discussed key issues of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, paying "special attention to expanding cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.""The leaders of the two states also agreed to establish the Supreme Interstate Council and the Inter-Parliamentary Council, which will further strengthen the political platform for bilateral cooperation," the Kazakhstan presidency said.

Related Topics

Exchange Water Agriculture Visit Road Alliance Tashkent Uzbekistan Kazakhstan All From Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Af ..

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

15 minutes ago
 Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

4 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.