UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Logs 879 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Uzbekistan logs 879 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan rose by 879 in the past 24 hours to 127,506, the highest daily count since the beginning of this year, the health ministry said Thursday.

The Central Asian nation also reported six new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the nationwide death toll to 859.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Wednesday again urged the population to be vaccinated as soon as possible against coronavirus.

So far, more than 1.1 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Uzbekistan Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s future economic policies depend on Af ..

18 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 July 2021

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE leads the way forward to help nat ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services, powered by ..

11 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.