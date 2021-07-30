UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Logs 897 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan rose by 897 in the past 24 hours to 128,403, the highest daily count since the beginning of this year, the health ministry said on Friday.

The Central Asian nation also reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the nationwide death toll to 866.

Uzbekistan received 3 million doses of the Moderna vaccine as part of the COVAX program on Friday.

So far, over 7 million doses of vaccines have been administered, and more than 1.1 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry. E

