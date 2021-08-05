Uzbekistan logs 951 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan rose by 951 in the past 24 hours to 133,852, the highest daily count since the beginning of this year, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The Central Asian nation also reported nine new corona-virus-related deaths, bringing the nationwide death toll to 910.

So far, more than 8.6 million doses of vaccines have been administered, and nearly 1.3 million people have been fully vaccinated, the ministry added.