Uzbekistan Logs 974 New COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths

ATASHKENT, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan rose by 974 in the past 24 hours to reach 134,826, the highest daily count since the beginning of the year, the health ministry said on Friday.

The Central Asian nation also reported six new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the nationwide death toll to 916.

Over 9 million vaccine doses have been administered and nearly 1.3 million people have been fully vaccinated, the ministry added.

