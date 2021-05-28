UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Plans To Raise GDP Per Capita To 2,500 USD By 2025: Deputy PM

Fri 28th May 2021

Uzbekistan plans to raise GDP per capita to 2,500 USD by 2025: deputy PM

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Uzbekistan's government has set the goal of increasing gross domestic product (GDP) per capita to 2,500 U.S. Dollars from the current 1,700 dollars by 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov said on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening of an international forum on transformation and privatization of state-owned enterprises in the Uzbek capital, Kuchkarov, who is also Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction, said that a further task is to increase GDP per capita to 4,200 dollars by 2030.

"This will require high and sustained growth rates of 6-7 percent per year.

To ensure such dynamics, it is necessary to drastically reduce the presence of the state in the economy and launch the transformation of state-owned enterprises, as well as the privatization of state assets," he said.

The Uzbek government has embarked on a massive privatization move, aiming to reduce the number of state-owned enterprises by 75 percent over five years.

Since President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was elected president in 2016, Uzbekistan has taken a series of measures to promote economic reforms, including the elimination of foreign exchange controls, tax reductions, and preferential treatment for foreign investment.

