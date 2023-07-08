Open Menu

Uzbekistan Presidential Election To Be Held Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Uzbekistan Presidential election to be held tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The Presidential Elections of Uzbekistan is going to be held tomorrow (July 9) and more than 19.66 million registered voters are expected to use their right of vote to elect the country's new President for the next seven years.

Elections would be held transparently and all arrangements have been completed in this regard, said the Central Election Commission Chairman (CEC) Zainiddin Nizamkhojaev during a press briefing on Saturday at Tashkent.

The CEC said that to ensure openness and transparency of the presidential election, international observers and journalists have been given open access to visit polling stations and observe the polling process tomorrow.

He said that there are more than 797 foreign observers and journalists who have been accredited for elections.

The CEC further added that there are four main candidates contesting elections for President of Uzbekistan which include Ulugbek Ilyasovich INOYATOV, Presidential Candidate of the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, Presidential Candidate of the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businessmen - Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Robakhon Anvarovna MAKHMUDOVA, Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party Adolat of Uzbekistan and Abdushukur Khudoykulovich KHAMZAEV Presidential Candidate of the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan.

It is noted that citizens abroad have already voted in their respective diplomatic missions including in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Presidential elections are going to be held on July 9, 2023, more than three years ahead of the originally scheduled date in 2026.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Visit Tashkent Uzbekistan July All Million

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

38 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

3 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

3 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

4 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

5 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

5 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

5 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous