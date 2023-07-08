Uzbekistan Presidential election to be held tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The Presidential Elections of Uzbekistan is going to be held tomorrow (July 9) and more than 19.66 million registered voters are expected to use their right of vote to elect the country's new President for the next seven years.

Elections would be held transparently and all arrangements have been completed in this regard, said the Central Election Commission Chairman (CEC) Zainiddin Nizamkhojaev during a press briefing on Saturday at Tashkent.

The CEC said that to ensure openness and transparency of the presidential election, international observers and journalists have been given open access to visit polling stations and observe the polling process tomorrow.

He said that there are more than 797 foreign observers and journalists who have been accredited for elections.

The CEC further added that there are four main candidates contesting elections for President of Uzbekistan which include Ulugbek Ilyasovich INOYATOV, Presidential Candidate of the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, Presidential Candidate of the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businessmen - Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Robakhon Anvarovna MAKHMUDOVA, Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party Adolat of Uzbekistan and Abdushukur Khudoykulovich KHAMZAEV Presidential Candidate of the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan.

It is noted that citizens abroad have already voted in their respective diplomatic missions including in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Presidential elections are going to be held on July 9, 2023, more than three years ahead of the originally scheduled date in 2026.