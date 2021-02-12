(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UZBEKISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Uzbekistan has launched a process to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Uzbek Health Ministry press service said on Friday.

According to the ministry, Uzbekistan's special commission against corona-virus pandemic has reviewed the results of the third stage clinical trials of Sputnik V provided by the Russian Federation.

"And it was approved that it is possible to start the certification and registration process at the initial stage," the report said.

Uzbekistan has also conducted the third-stage clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical on more than 7,000 volunteers since December last year and so far no side effects have been observed, the report said.

Earlier this month, Uzbek health authorities said they will increase the number of volunteers up to 9,000 instead of 5,000 as planned initially. So far, Uzbekistan has registered 79,303 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 622 related deaths.