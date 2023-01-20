UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan To Build 250 Micro Hydropower Plants

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

TASHKENT, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :-- Uzbekistan plans to build 250 micro hydroelectric power plants to diversify energy sources and develop clean energy amid rising domestic demand, the Uzbek president's press service said Thursday.

Promising sites for the construction of these plants have already been identified and submitted to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, it said.

The power plants are expected to generate 675 million kilowatt hours of electricity and save 200 million cubic meters of gas per year, official data showed.

