TASHKENT, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Uzbekistan will hold an international forum on regional trade, economic, transport and communications ties between Central and South Asia, the Uzbek president's press service said Thursday.

The forum, scheduled for July 15-16 and named "Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness, Challenges and Opportunities," was called by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, according to the press service.

"The main goal of the forum is to strengthen historically close and friendly ties, trust and good-neighborliness between the states of Central and South Asia in the interests of all peoples and countries of both regions," it said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghanistan's President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani are said to attend the forum, the press service said.

The forum will gather foreign ministers of the countries of Central and South Asia, as well as representatives of major international and regional organizations, global financial institutions and companies, and leading research and analytical centers, it added.The agenda will include proposals to bolster the stability and security of the two regions.