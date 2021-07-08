UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan To Hold Int'l Forum On Connectivity Between Central, South Asia

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Uzbekistan to hold int'l forum on connectivity between Central, South Asia

TASHKENT, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Uzbekistan will hold an international forum on regional trade, economic, transport and communications ties between Central and South Asia, the Uzbek president's press service said Thursday.

The forum, scheduled for July 15-16 and named "Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness, Challenges and Opportunities," was called by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, according to the press service.

"The main goal of the forum is to strengthen historically close and friendly ties, trust and good-neighborliness between the states of Central and South Asia in the interests of all peoples and countries of both regions," it said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghanistan's President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani are said to attend the forum, the press service said.

The forum will gather foreign ministers of the countries of Central and South Asia, as well as representatives of major international and regional organizations, global financial institutions and companies, and leading research and analytical centers, it added.The agenda will include proposals to bolster the stability and security of the two regions.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Uzbekistan July Ashraf Ghani All Asia

Recent Stories

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

6 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

18 minutes ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

20 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

35 minutes ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

35 minutes ago

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.