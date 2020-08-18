Uzbekistan to improve protection of human trafficking victims

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law to strengthen the protection of victims of human trafficking and bolster social rehabilitation, the country's Justice Ministry said Tuesday.

The new law helps protect the rights of people who have fallen into the hands of human traffickers, and ensure their social reintegration, education and vocational training, the ministry said.

It also noted that the victims will be provided with financial assistance, temporary housing, food, sanitation and other necessities.

According to the new law, personal information about the victims, as well as information on the security measures taken to protect them will remain private.

Uzbekistan's parliament said earlier that crimes related to human trafficking have fallen by 22 percent in 2019 compared to the year before. However, cases involving the selling of newborns have increased by 43 percent last year.