UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan To Improve Protection Of Human Trafficking Victims

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Uzbekistan to improve protection of human trafficking victims

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law to strengthen the protection of victims of human trafficking and bolster social rehabilitation, the country's Justice Ministry said Tuesday.

The new law helps protect the rights of people who have fallen into the hands of human traffickers, and ensure their social reintegration, education and vocational training, the ministry said.

It also noted that the victims will be provided with financial assistance, temporary housing, food, sanitation and other necessities.

According to the new law, personal information about the victims, as well as information on the security measures taken to protect them will remain private.

Uzbekistan's parliament said earlier that crimes related to human trafficking have fallen by 22 percent in 2019 compared to the year before. However, cases involving the selling of newborns have increased by 43 percent last year.

Related Topics

Education Parliament 2019 Housing

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

16 minutes ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

1 hour ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan records major decline in Coronavirus

1 hour ago

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

1 hour ago

FM says Pakistan stands as proud partner of Sri La ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.