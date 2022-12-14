Uzbekistan to increase gas imports from Turkmenistan amid energy shortages

TASHKENT, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Uzbekistan will import an extra 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan to meet its increased domestic demand in cold winter months, Uzbek media reported on Tuesday.

The agreement on gas imports was signed in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, on Monday, the government newspaper "Yangi Uzbekiston" reported.

The agreement, when implemented, will help solve the energy problem in the populous Central Asian state in winter months, the report said.

Uzbekistan has halted gas exports in light of its energy shortages, Uzbek energy officials said last week.