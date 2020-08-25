Uzbekistan to temporary halt purchasing some foreign goods and services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan will temporarily stop the public procurement of some foreign goods and services starting from Nov. 1 to support domestic producers, the Uzbek Justice Ministry said Tuesday.

The government will draw up the list of foreign goods and services which will not be allowed to participate in public procurement tenders, and managers should study the possibility of purchasing them from local producers, the ministry said.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has instructed the government to prepare the draft of the new law on public procurement and submit it to the country's parliament within a month, according to the report.

Starting from Nov. 1, companies with 50 percent state shares will have to submit their procurement documents to the special government supervisory board for approval if they plan to buy foreign goods worth more than 1 million U.S. Dollars, it said.