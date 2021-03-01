UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Visa-free Access For HKSAR Passport Holders Extended

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:30 PM

HONG KONG, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The visa-free period for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passport holders to the Republic of Uzbekistan has been extended from seven to 10 days with immediate effect, the HKSAR government said on Monday.

Additionally, HKSAR passport holders may visit that country visa-free for a stay of up to 10 days upon arrival with an air ticket to third countries or a return air ticket.

Noting that Uzbekistan is along the Belt & Road, the Immigration Department of the HKSAR government said the visa-free arrangement will bring greater travel convenience to Hong Kong travelers after the epidemic and strengthen the tourism, cultural and economic ties between the two places.

As of today, 167 countries and territories have granted visa-free access or visa-on-arrival to Hong Kong SAR passport holders.

