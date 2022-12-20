UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan's Annual GDP Sets Record At 80 Bln USD

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Uzbekistan's annual GDP sets record at 80 bln USD

TASHKENT, Dec. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) --:Uzbekistan's annual gross domestic product (GDP) has exceeded 80 billion U.S. Dollars for the first time, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Tuesday.

In 2018 the country's GDP was 52 billion dollars, Mirziyoyev said during his annual address to the parliament and the nation that was aimed to review the reform results and outline the priorities for the upcoming year.

This year, Uzbekistan's exports have reached 19 billion dollars, and the country has attracted foreign investments worth 8 billion dollars, the president said.

