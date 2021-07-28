UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccinated People In High-risk Areas Need To Mask Again: US

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Vaccinated people in high-risk areas need to mask again: US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Vaccinated people in high-risk parts of the United States should resume wearing masks indoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday.

"In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings," said CDC director Rochelle Walensky, explaining the change was needed because of the Delta variant that is surging throughout the country.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

2 hours ago

Payments under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash bein ..

56 minutes ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

1 hour ago

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off ..

1 hour ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

1 hour ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.