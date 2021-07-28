Vaccinated people in high-risk areas need to mask again: US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Vaccinated people in high-risk parts of the United States should resume wearing masks indoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday.

"In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings," said CDC director Rochelle Walensky, explaining the change was needed because of the Delta variant that is surging throughout the country.