Vaccination Campaign Reaches 80 Percent Of Cypriots

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Nicosia, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Cyprus' Covid-19 vaccination rollout has covered 80 per cent of the adult population with one dose, health minister Michael Hadjipantelas said Tuesday.

Achieving the four-in-five milestone brings health authorities closer to their ultimate goal of reaching herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Scientists estimate that coverage of 82-85 per cent is needed following the spread of the more potent Delta variant.

Hadjipantelas said that achieving such high vaccination coverage "ranks Cyprus among the Member States of the European Union that have reached and surpassed the goal set at European level".

Mass vaccination would leave the country better prepared and protected against the virus before winter arrives, he added.

The minister said that 80 per cent of the adult population would be fully vaccinated within the next three weeks.

"We are continuing and intensifying our efforts to boost the vaccination rate even further." As of 13 September, 80 per cent of the adult population have received a COVID-19 jab, while 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

According to data released by the health ministry, 39.6 per cent of teenagers aged 16 and 17 have received one shot and 32.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Some 24.1 per cent of children aged 12 to 15 have been jabbed, while 13.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the authorities have rolled out booster shots for people over 65 and vulnerable groups.

So far, 1,421 older adults residing in nursing homes have received a booster shot.

Cyprus has suffered 118,090 coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, with 532 deaths.

