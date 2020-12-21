Vaccine acceptance inches up in Spain: poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The share of Spaniards willing to take a Covid-19 vaccine grew to 40.5 percent this month, from 36.8 percent in November, a new poll showed Monday just days before Spain begins its inocualation programme.

Another 16.2 percent said they are willing to get the jab if it is shown to be "reliable", up from 1.4 percent in November, according to the survey by the state-funded CIS research institute.

Meanwhile, the percentage of Spaniards who said they are unwilling to take the jab plunged to 28 percent in December from 47 percent in the previous month.

Spain plans to start immunising people against the coronavirus on Sunday, starting with elderly residents and staff in nursing homes.

The government expects to have between 15 million and 20 million people out of its population of 47 million vaccinated against the virus by June.

Spain has been one of Europe's worst-hit countries by the pandemic, with the virus infecting around 1.8 million people and causing nearly 49,000 deaths, according to health ministry figures.