UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccine Acceptance Inches Up In Spain: Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:20 PM

Vaccine acceptance inches up in Spain: poll

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The share of Spaniards willing to take a Covid-19 vaccine grew to 40.5 percent this month, from 36.8 percent in November, a new poll showed Monday just days before Spain begins its inocualation programme.

Another 16.2 percent said they are willing to get the jab if it is shown to be "reliable", up from 1.4 percent in November, according to the survey by the state-funded CIS research institute.

Meanwhile, the percentage of Spaniards who said they are unwilling to take the jab plunged to 28 percent in December from 47 percent in the previous month.

Spain plans to start immunising people against the coronavirus on Sunday, starting with elderly residents and staff in nursing homes.

The government expects to have between 15 million and 20 million people out of its population of 47 million vaccinated against the virus by June.

Spain has been one of Europe's worst-hit countries by the pandemic, with the virus infecting around 1.8 million people and causing nearly 49,000 deaths, according to health ministry figures.

Related Topics

Europe Spain June November December Sunday From Government Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

3 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

3 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.