Vaccine Mandate For Slovenia Public Employees Blocked

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:10 PM

Ljubljana, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Slovenia's Constitutional Court on Thursday blocked a government plan to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for public employees, hours before it was due to come into force.

The government had planned to require around 31,000 people including civil servants, policemen and soldiers to either be vaccinated or to have recovered from Covid-19 in order to continue working.

The mandate was due to come into effect on Friday but in response to a complaint against the measure brought by the police officers' union the court decided to block its implementation.

In its decision the court said that "despite the very serious epidemic situation", it considered that "implementing the potentially unconstitutional (measure)... would have worse consequences than delaying implementation".

The block on the mandate will remain in place until the court rules definitively on the complaint brought by the police union, but no date has been fixed for this.

Public Administration Minister Bostjan Koritnik told reporters that he "regrets the court's decision but will absolutely carry it out".

He insisted the vaccine mandate was aimed at "ensuring safer working conditions in the premises under the government's responsibility".

Under the measure employees had faced losing their jobs if they rejected vaccination and their position did not allow them to work from home.

Slovenia has vaccinated just 45 percent of its two million people, one of the lowest levels in the European Union.

Rising case numbers have pushed officials to introduce new measures, including a form of health pass that must be shown in workplaces and shops.

Health authorities say those measures have contributed to a steep increase in vaccinations.

An increasing number of countries have taken steps to boost their vaccination rates, including France and Italy where health workers have to be inoculated.

