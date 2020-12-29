UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccine Nationalism Could Extend Pandemic, Exacerbate Damage: Studies

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Vaccine nationalism could extend pandemic, exacerbate damage: studies

NEW YORK, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Monopolization of vaccines by wealthy nations, known as "vaccine nationalism," is likely to prolong the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in more economic and social damage, according to recent studies.

Leaving lower-income countries behind in distribution of vaccines during the pandemic will bring more economic pains for both those countries and the developed economies, according to a research conducted by political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

If rich countries monopolize COVID-19 vaccines, it could cause twice as many deaths as distributing them equally, said a report by Northeastern University.

The models of a research found that 61 percent of deaths could be averted if the vaccine was distributed to all countries proportional to population, while only 33 percent of deaths would be averted if high-income countries got the vaccines first, said the report.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Coronavirus kills 63 more people during last 24 ho ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 29, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

11 hours ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

11 hours ago

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.