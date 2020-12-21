UrduPoint.com
Vaccines Effective Against New Virus Strain: German Health Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Vaccines effective against new virus strain: German health minister

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :European Union experts believe existing vaccines against coronavirus are effective against the new fast-spreading strain identified in Britain, Germany's health minister said Sunday.

"According to everything we know so far" the new strain "has no impact on the vaccines", which remain "just as effective", Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ZDF, citing "talks between experts at European authorities".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

