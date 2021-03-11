UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccines Offer Hope One Year After Pandemic Declared

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Vaccines offer hope one year after pandemic declared

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The world on Thursday marked one year since the coronavirus threat was declared a pandemic, with vaccinations offering hope but much of humanity still enduring highly restricted lives and no clear path back to normality.

More than 2.6 million people have now died from the virus, a staggering toll unimaginable before the virus swept the globe -- subjecting most of humanity to restrictions of some form and eviscerating the global economy.

Today, countries are hoping vaccines will clear the path to a return to normal, but the rollout has been uneven globally, with demand far outstripping supply.

In a promising development in Europe, the continent's medical regulator approved the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is stored at higher temperatures than its competitors making it easier to distribute.

It is the fourth vaccine to get the nod from the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency for use in the bloc, which has come under fire for its sluggish rollout.

But the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine hit a snag Thursday as Denmark temporarily suspended its use as a precaution after some patients developed blood clots since receiving the jab.

Norway and Iceland quickly followed suit.

The UK swiftly issued a statement saying the jab was "safe and effective".

"When people are asked to come forward and take it, they should do so in confidence," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters.

- 'Paying for it' - In some countries, it was hard to see the glimmer of hope offered by vaccines.

Hotspot Brazil on Wednesday reported a record 2,286 deaths in a single day as more contagious new variants fuel a surge there.

"It took a long time for the politicians to act... we are paying for it, the poor people," said Adilson Menezes, 40, outside a hospital in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo.

But across the Atlantic in Europe, some governments were moving toward lifting punishing restrictions.

France said it would ease travel restrictions from seven countries -- including the UK -- while Portugal was set to peel back some of its anti-virus measures later Thursday.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister World Poor Europe Norway Died Sao Paulo Iceland Brazil United Kingdom Portugal Denmark From Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

47 minutes ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

1 hour ago

Malaysia PM’s meeting with UAE leaders a &#039;m ..

1 hour ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

1 hour ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

1 hour ago

39,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.