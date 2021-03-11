Vaccines offer hope one year after pandemic declared

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The world on Thursday marked one year since the coronavirus threat was declared a pandemic, with vaccinations offering hope but much of humanity still enduring highly restricted lives and no clear path back to normality.

More than 2.6 million people have now died from the virus, a staggering toll unimaginable before the virus swept the globe -- subjecting most of humanity to restrictions of some form and eviscerating the global economy.

Today, countries are hoping vaccines will clear the path to a return to normal, but the rollout has been uneven globally, with demand far outstripping supply.

In a promising development in Europe, the continent's medical regulator approved the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is stored at higher temperatures than its competitors making it easier to distribute.

It is the fourth vaccine to get the nod from the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency for use in the bloc, which has come under fire for its sluggish rollout.

But the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine hit a snag Thursday as Denmark temporarily suspended its use as a precaution after some patients developed blood clots since receiving the jab.

Norway and Iceland quickly followed suit.

The UK swiftly issued a statement saying the jab was "safe and effective".

"When people are asked to come forward and take it, they should do so in confidence," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters.

- 'Paying for it' - In some countries, it was hard to see the glimmer of hope offered by vaccines.

Hotspot Brazil on Wednesday reported a record 2,286 deaths in a single day as more contagious new variants fuel a surge there.

"It took a long time for the politicians to act... we are paying for it, the poor people," said Adilson Menezes, 40, outside a hospital in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo.

But across the Atlantic in Europe, some governments were moving toward lifting punishing restrictions.

France said it would ease travel restrictions from seven countries -- including the UK -- while Portugal was set to peel back some of its anti-virus measures later Thursday.