ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :VakifBank Istanbul won the 2022 CEV Women's Champions League Volley by beating Italian club Carraro Imoco Conegliano 3-1 (25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21) in the final on Sunday.

Brazilian hitter Gabriela Braga Guimaraes and Swedish player Isabelle Haak carried the Istanbul team to victory, with 22 and 19 points, respectively, at the Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Italian player Paola Ogechi Egonu's 38-point performance was not enough for the reigning champions, Imoco Volley, to come out on top.

VakifBank Istanbul bagged their fifth CEV Women's Champions League title with this victory.