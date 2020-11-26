UrduPoint.com
Val D'Isere Giant Slalom Moved To Italy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Val d'Isere giant slalom moved to Italy

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The two men's World Cup giant slalom races next month in Val d'Isere have been moved to Santa Catarina Valfurva in Italy due to a lack of snow in the French resort, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Thursday.

The races will still take place on December 5-6 with Val d'Isere also scheduled to host the men's downhill the following weekend and the women's event on December 18-20.

Norway's Lucas Braathen won the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden on October 18.

Ski resorts in France are currently closed due to coronavirus regulations but Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday they will be able to open during the Christmas period although lifts will be closed.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

