Valencia fires Ecuador to win over Bolivia

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) --:Forward Enner Valencia continued his prolific scoring form at international level as Ecuador beat Bolivia in a friendly in New Jersey, the United States, on Saturday.

The former West Ham and Everton forward broke the deadlock in the 69th minute at Red Bull Arena when he ran onto Gonzalo Plata's pass and took a touch before angling a low shot into the far corner.

Valencia, who joined Brazil's Internacional last week after parting ways with Turkey's Fenerbahce, has now scored four times in his past four international appearances, including three goals at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

He is Ecuador's all-time leading scorer, having netted 39 times in 78 games for his country.

