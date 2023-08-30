Open Menu

Valencia Fires Internacional Into Copa Libertadores Semifinals

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :-- Ecuador international forward Enner Valencia scored in each half as Internacional reached the Copa Libertadores semifinals with a 2-0 home win over Bolivar on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old former West Ham and Everton forward opened the scoring for the Brazilian outfit with a powerful first-time effort after Wanderson's probing run and cross from the left wing.

Valencia again breached the Bolivian side's defense when he ran into the area and cut around his marker before curling an unstoppable shot into the far corner.

The result at Porto Alegre's Beira-Rio stadium handed Internacional a 3-0 win on aggregate.

In other quarterfinal second leg fixtures, Palmeiras will host Deportivo Pereira while Racing Club are home to Boca Juniors on Wednesday. On Thursday, Olimpia will be home to Fluminense.

