Valencia Slide Further Into Trouble With Cadiz Loss

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Valencia slide further into trouble with Cadiz loss

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Valencia's bid to avoid slipping out of La Liga for the first time since 1987 suffered another blow on Sunday with a 2-1 loss at fellow strugglers Cadiz.

Valencia are now only two points and one place above the drop zone, although Espanyol's 1-0 win over Getafe prevented the six-time Spanish champions from falling into the bottom three.

Ruben Baraja's side are two points clear of both 18th-placed Espanyol and second-bottom Getafe in the relegation dog-fight.

Cadiz moved above Valencia with their win and sit four points clear of danger.

The visitors were sunk by two goals either side of half-time from Gonzalo Escalante and Sergio Guardiola for Cadiz.

Samuel Lino pulled one back but Valencia failed to mount a comeback and now needs a response against fifth-placed Villarreal in midweek.

Villarreal gave their slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League a boost with a 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo to move within five points of fourth-placed Real Sociedad.

Senegalese youngster Nicolas Jackson scored twice as the Yellow Submarine also edged four points clear of Real Betis to strengthen their grip on the Europa League spot.

Betis were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona at Camp Nou on Saturday as the Catalan giants maintained their 11-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table with six games to play.

Espanyol ended a dreadful run of seven defeats and one draw in eight games thanks to Joselu's first-half penalty against Getafe.

The Spain striker has scored 14 La Liga goals this season, fewer than only Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.

