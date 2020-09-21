UrduPoint.com
Validated DeChambeau Will Experiment More After US Open Win

Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:40 AM

New York, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Bryson DeChambeau has only just started experimenting with golf after his scientific approach was validated with a US Open victory Sunday at Winged Foot.

The 27-year-old American defied conventional wisdom in the way he won his first major title, blasting drives to record lengths and relying on wedges and putting skills to reduce the fear of escaping dense rough.

"I kept telling everybody it's an advantage to hit it farther," said Dechambeau. "It was a tremendous advantage this week.

"As difficult as this golf course was presented, I played it beautifully. Even through the rough, I was still able to manage my game and hit it to correct sides of the greens and kept plugging away.

"My putting was immaculate. My speed control, incredible. You see me out there on the greens with the device trying to control my speed.

So many times I relied on science and it worked every single time." It's no wonder, then, that DeChambeau is already working on more wonders ahead of the Masters in November.

"I'm not going to stop," he said. "Next week I'm going to be trying a 48-inch driver. We're going to be messing with some head designs and do some amazing things with Cobra to make it feasible to hit these drives maybe 360, 370, maybe even farther. I don't know.

"I'm just trying to figure out this very complex, multivariable game, and multidimensional game as well. It's very difficult."DeChambeau's 325 yards off the tee set a record for any US Open champion even though he found only 23 of 56 fairways over four rounds. He also was the only player without an over-par round.

